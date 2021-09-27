NCIS season 19 episode 2 spoilers: Final ‘Nearly Departed’ expectations







NCIS season 19 episode 2 is poised to arrive on CBS later tonight — so what is it that you can expect from it? The title here is “Nearly Departed” and story-wise, it looks like one that will pick up almost immediately where last week left off.

Let’s spend a moment setting the stage: Gibbs has agreed to work with NCIS on the serial-killer case. This doesn’t mean that he’s actually back at his old job, but he’s recognized that there’s no point in shying away from collaborating at the moment.

So expect to see Gibbs and the rest of the team trying to piece together something to guide them on the path to answers. Whether or not they get them, however, remains to be seen. This serial-killer story is meant to be four parts, so we wouldn’t expect anything to be tied together completely tonight. You will also get to see more of Pam Dawber as Marcie Warren; originally it looked like her role was only meant to be four episodes, as well, but we’re happy to see that extended for the sake of what we’re getting at this point.

There’s one more variable that will be explored in this episode, as well — Gary Cole as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker. He’s someone who is tracking this same case though, when NCIS first meets him within this episode, they may think he is more of an adversary than an asset. Suffice it to say, it will be fun to watch this part of the story play out.

