Dancing with the Stars 30: JoJo Siwa’s partner Jenna Johnson injured







JoJo Siwa is entering week 2 of Dancing with the Stars season 30, and she’s doing so as the favorite in terms of scores!

So can she keep the momentum going? We’re banking on that, but she did have a setback this week following her partner Jenna Johnson’s injury.

In a new interview with the New York Post, Johnson confirmed that she had to take a day off rehearsal after hurting her knee during this past Monday’s routine:

“I should have known that there was going to be a flaw in the system, but no one had ever done this before. I slipped on JoJo’s dress, and both my feet actually came out from under me … While I was in that process of trying to squeeze and not fall … my knee kind of tweaked, kind of slipped out of place, came back in.

“Very unfortunate, but there’s no way that I would miss out on week two! They made me take a day off to just rest. So, icing the knee, but I feel fine.”

So rest assured that Jenna will continue to be there to perform with JoJo moving forward — the duo are contenders to go far in the show, and there’s also a historical nature to their partnership. As the first same-sex duo in the history of Dancing with the Stars in America, they know what this representation means to people out there. They’re going to keep fighting to be the best and stay in this competition as long as humanly possible. Give Siwa’s enormous fan base, we think that they’re going to be in a great spot for some time.

