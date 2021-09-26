





Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are you ready for some big-time cliffhanger resolution?

There is a lot worth diving into with this show as we’re seeing the promotional campaign go more and more into high gear. For starters, consider the fact that there’s yet another marathon airing on the network today! This is giving everyone a chance to catch up on season 3, in the event they are behind, alongside getting more previews for what is coming up next.

Unfortunately, there is no season 4 premiere airing to cap it all off. There is no new episode of the show airing on the network tonight and instead, we’re stuck waiting until we get around to November 7 to see what is coming up.

There are certain parts of the mystery here that the network is going to keep under wraps for as long as humanly possible. Take, for example, who survives in between John, Kayce, and Beth Dutton. Yet, at least we’re starting to get a sense of some other key parts of the season 4 narrative! Recently, we wrote about the arrival of Caroline Warner, the head of Market Equities and someone who is going to be a huge part of the story coming up. It shouldn’t come as a big surprise, but control of the ranch is going to be something that we see course through almost every single episode of the show in some shape or form. It’s going to be exciting to watch all of this play out, especially since you get the sense that anything can truly happen here. We don’t get the feeling that any one part of the story is 100% safe and secure for the long-term (other than, of course, John’s survival — they can’t kill off Kevin Costner’s character, right?).

