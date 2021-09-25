Yellowstone season 4 spoilers: More on Big Bad Caroline Warner







As you prepare for Yellowstone season 4 to premiere on November 7, be afraid of Caroline Warner — very afraid. She is the CEO of Market Equities, the company who Josh Holloway’s character of Roarke Morris works for. We know already that he is willing to do anything and everything to take down this family, so we just have to wait and see how crazy things become now that she’s in town.

Oh, and to make things even more exciting, Warner is played by a fantastic actress in Jacki Weaver! Let’s just say that we’re really excited to see what lies ahead with her on the show; it’s hard not to be when you’re talking about someone of her pedigree.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here’s a taste of what you can expect from this role courtesy of Weaver herself:

“She’s a city slicker walking through fields of cowpats in designer heels and classy tailored suits. She looks out of place, but she’s terrifying … She takes no prisoners, treats everyone badly–and is going to add another dimension to the huge cataclysmic drama that is the Duttons.”

While we don’t know 100% that John Dutton survives the cliffhanger, let’s all be honest for a moment: It’s John Dutton! It’s really hard to imagine a situation where he goes! We’re looking forward to seeing him go toe-to-toe with a character like this; it’s also possible that Market Equities was a part of the attacks on his family and if that’s the case, it’s only going to make things more chaotic. Brace yourself for this and SO much more.

What do you most want to see for Caroline Warner on Yellowstone season 4?

