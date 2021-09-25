American Horror Story: Double Feature spoilers: Star teases ‘Death Valley’







Come Wednesday night on FX you are going to have a chance to see part 2 of American Horror Story: Double Feature, and it could certainly be strange. “Death Valley” looks to be a story about aliens, one that will include new characters, science experiments, and Arrow alum Neil McDonough as a high-ranking political figure at the center of everything.

Oh, and we should also note that there are some familiar faces from the first half of the season stopping by, even though they will be playing totally different characters. Take, for example, Leslie Grossman, who is just coming off of playing Ursula through the entirety of “Red Tide.”

Check out our review of American Horror Story: Red Tide below! There is a lot worth getting into on the first half of the season now!

In a new interview with Newsweek, Grossman claimed that there could be Easter eggs between “Death Valley” and the rest of the franchise, but also made it clear that this story is going to look and feel different from what you’ve had a chance to see so far:

“I will say it is wildly inventive … Once again, I don’t understand how Ryan [Murphy] does this, that ten years in and ten seasons in he’s able to have these incredibly fresh, totally unique, really specific ideas. So I think people are going to enjoy it. It’s very different, and really clever!”

On the surface, you could claim that “Death Valley” is giving off some really generic alien vibes. Even the first episode is titled “Take Me to Your Leader”! In the end, though, we have a feeling that things are going to be a tad more complicated than they look on the surface.

What do you want to see on American Horror Story: Double Feature as we approach the “Death Valley” story?

Be sure to let us know now in the attached comments!

This article was written by Jess Carter.

