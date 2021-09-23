American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 7: New Part 2 promo!







Following last night’s pivotal episode 6 the folks at FX have released the new American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 7 promo — and yea, this one delivers all of the goods when it comes to aliens.

We know that this particular arc has been hyped up for a while, really ever since we saw teases of them in the key art. All signs point towards this being a delightfully-weird second part of the season, in addition to one potentially taking place in two different eras. How else do you explain a part of the promo being in black and white, whereas the other part is in full color?

While we know that there are some returning familiar faces from “Red Tide” coming up in the new part of the season, at the moment it’s clearly Neil McDonough that has us the most intrigued. The former Arrow and Yellowstone actor is featured front and center here as a Presidential figure desperate to handle a new crisis — more than likely, one involving beings from another planet. This should offer up a very different tone from the first part of the season and on the surface, it doesn’t feel like there is any sort of tangible connection. We’re just going to have to wait and see if that ends up being the case.

What do you most want to see on American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 7?

