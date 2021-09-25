NCIS season 19 episode 2 sneak peek: Torres and Knight’s chase







With NCIS season 19 episode 2 set to air on CBS this Monday, what better time than the present to look at what lies ahead?

One of the things that we know with 100% confidence is that “Nearly Departed” is going to continue the arc from the premiere. The NCIS team, seemingly now with Gibbs’ help, is going to do whatever they can to track down a serial killer. However, doing that is not going to be altogether easy at all.

In a new sneak peek over at Wilmer Valderrama’s Instagram, you can get somewhat of a sense of what we are talking about here. Torres and Knight are going to find themselves a person of interest, only for this particular person to do the same thing we’ve long come to expect people to do in this situation: Run away to the best of their ability. Usually, these crime-TV characters end up being captured in some shape or form, but that is not exactly what happens here. Instead, they seemingly vanish into thin air. Neither one of these agents know exactly what happened, given that they each did their best to give chase.

Before this episode comes to a close it’s our hope that there is some incremental progress towards finding this killer once and for all. We’re not seeing any evidence at the moment that this case will be closed, but it’d be nice to actually know who the team is up against! Also, we’d love to see more of Gibbs actually working with his former colleagues given that this hasn’t happened all that much in a good while now. There’s still no guarantee that he will even go back to NCIS once all of this is said and done.

What do you think is going to happen across NCIS season 19 episode 2?

