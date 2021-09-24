NCIS season 19 episode 3 title spoilers: Taking a ‘Road to Nowhere’







NCIS season 19 episode 3 is going to be the first episode that airs in the month of October — so what should you know about it in advance?

There are, of course, a few different things that we could talk through within this piece, but let’s kick things off with the title for this installment: “Road to Nowhere.” That certainly speaks of frustration, doesn’t it? This is a show that often tries to take an optimistic perspective on things so with that in mind, it’d be somewhat surprising if these characters were feeling a little despondent.

Watch our NCIS premiere review! We get into all sorts of good stuff from the season 19 premiere below, including what happened when it comes Gibbs’ future around the team. We’ll be here to break the show down further moving forward, so remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! You won’t want to miss any of that coverage.

We do need to remember one thing entering this, episode, though: Odds are, the entire team could still be hunting the serial killer within this hour. We heard entering this season that the serial-killer arc was going to last for a good four episodes. There’s no guarantee that they will all be consecutive, but it makes a certain degree of sense for the show to move in this direction. “Road to Nowhere” could see everyone trying to gather up clues, only to be met with one dead end after the next.

Let’s just hope that there is a genuine surprise as we get near the end of this arc; we also want the serial-killer character to be someone who matters to some extent. It’s going to be rather frustrating if this is a character we only see for a few moments and that’s more or less it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS, including some details on episode 2 right now

What do you think NCIS season 19 episode 3 could be all about?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around to make sure you don’t miss other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







