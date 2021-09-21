NCIS season 19 episode 2 promo: Vance wants Gibbs to come back!







We know that NCIS season 19 episode 2 is airing on CBS next week and now, we’ve got an additional reason to be excited. After all, it looks like Jethro Gibbs is going to have another opportunity to rejoin his own team — provided, of course, that he wants it.

In the promo below for “Nearly Departed,” you can get a sense of what we’re talking about here as Leon tries to plead with Mark Harmon’s character to come back to the team; he even tells him that he’ll do whatever he wants! Vance clearly recognizes the skill Gibbs brings to the team, and that’s without mentioning both his leadership and understanding of the serial-killer case at hand.

Unfortunately, we just don’t think getting Gibbs back with his old crew is going to be altogether easy. There are a few different things here to consider. Take, for starters, the fact that Gibbs doesn’t seem altogether interested in returning. When he named his boat Rule 91, it felt like he had no intentions of ever looking back. He’s not the sort of guy who backtracks all that often, but McGee did convince him to work at least alongside NCIS at the end of the premiere. It doesn’t mean he has his badge back, but he’s at least in proximity to everyone again.

Here’s the other problem: We’re not sure that Gibbs wants to follow any rules anymore. He was almost killed by this serial killer and because of that, you gotta believe that he’ll stop at nothing to find them now. This is going to be a huge part of the next few episodes in general; fingers crossed that there is a satisfying payoff here when the dust settles.

