NCIS season 19 episode 2 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Nearly Departed’







After tonight’s big premiere, don’t expect NCIS season 19 episode 2 to take its foot off the gas all that much. Several main storylines from the premiere are going to continue, and you’ll also have a new face formally enter the show in Gary Cole as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker.

Cole’s character will most-likely be the biggest risk that NCIS takes this season. While we’ve heard time and time again that he is not meant to be a de-facto replacement for Gibbs, it is inevitable that some people will perceive him that way. They will have to do a lot of work early on to ensure that he functions as his own person and that he’s got a separate personality and is interesting/likable. That is no easy feat, especially when it’s not altogether clear how many episodes we’ll be seeing Mark Harmon in throughout the season.

For a few specifics on the story for “Nearly Departed,” be sure to read our full NCIS season 19 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Nearly Departed” – While trying to find the serial killer Gibbs was after, the NCIS team discovers another person has been tracking the case as well, on NCIS, Monday, Sept. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Gary Cole joins the cast as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker.

Don’t expect a quick resolution to this serial-killer story; early indications suggest that it could be a part of the first four episodes! What we’re trying to say here is that patience will be required, but we hope there is a big payoff at the end.

