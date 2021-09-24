Ted Lasso season 2 episode 11 preview: The last before finale







Ted Lasso season 2 episode 11 is poised to arrive on Apple TV+ next week and we don’t need to tell you that it’s big. This is the last episode before the finale, and the mere thought of that sends a chill down our spine. This is arguably the best show on all of TV right now, and it delivered quite possibly one of the greatest funeral episodes this week that we’ve ever seen. It fully encapsulated the wide array of emotions that can come with grief.

As we look ahead, though, we have to imagine that the focus will shift once more over to football — you know, the thing that the show is partially about. We know that there are still matches to go this season, and we’re sure that Richmond would love the opportunity to get back into the Premier League proper.

What obstacles are they up against? For starters, the tabloids threatening to rip the team apart. If someone finds out about Ted’s panic attacks or Rebecca’s relationship with Sam (even if it is over for now), that could prove a troublesome distraction. Then, you have Jamie confessing to Keeley that he still loves her — you also have the threat that Nate could start berating someone at any given moment. We wrote in another piece about that whisper between him and Rupert in this week’s episode, and we have to think that could loom large in what lies ahead.

With a handful of loose ends tied together in episode 10, including what happened with Ted’s father, there is room for some surprises in episode 11. Don’t be shocked if a recurring character like Trent Crimm, The Independent plays a role, or if Ted starts to think about his own kid and whether he’s doing a terrible thing being so far away from him.

We know that there is a Ted Lasso season 3 on the way, but don’t assume based on that alone that the show is saving all its best stuff for down the road. If the past few weeks are any indication, we’re getting set for another episode designed to make us feel all of the emotions.

What do you think is going to happen on Ted Lasso season 2 episode 11?

