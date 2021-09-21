Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 10 (finale): The path of Jukebox







Curious to know what’s ahead on Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 10, at least when it comes to Jukebox? It does feel like we’ve got a better sense of that than ever before.

From the start of this series, we’ve wondered what could make her eventually want to become a police officer, especially given how Raq and the rest of the family feels about them. It’s clear at this point that there is a significant amount of distrust here and, at least for the time being, we don’t see that slowing down.

Yet, Juke has forged some sort of relationship with Shannon Burke; not only that, but there is so much chaos in the rest of her life. She just lost Nicole and on this past episode, we suffered greater heartbreak and trauma as her own father Marvin attacked her, destroying all evidence of her past relationship in the process. Speaking to TVLine on the subject of this past episode, London Brown (who plays Marvin) had the following to say on the events that shaped her life:

“Now people can better appreciate why Jukebox became so tough as an adult because of the things she had to deal with growing up … Her girlfriend died, and she had a strained relationship with her father. All of these layers help us understand why these characters turned out the way they did.”

Within the finale, we tend to imagine that we’ll see Marvin wrestling with what he just did; meanwhile, Jukebox will need to find most likely a new place to call home and a different path forward.

What do you want to see for Jukebox on the Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale?

