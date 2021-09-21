





The events of the NCIS season 19 premiere is going to raise a lot of questions about Gibbs but, at least for now, let’s talk about Bishop.

In the event you did not know, Emily Wickersham confirmed her departure from the CBS crime procedural at the end of last season. Over the summer, meanwhile, she confirmed that she is expecting a baby! The actress is off living her best life and we couldn’t be happier for her.

New NCIS discussion! Be sure to watch one of our latest breakdowns on the show below! After you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more coverage related to the franchise moving forward…

As for her character, Ellie’s exit was brought up briefly at the start of the premiere “Blood in the Water” as Torres paid a visit to her old place — and found that Jimmy Palmer was there to take care of some of her final business. As it turns out, Bishop asked Jimmy to do so — and she is now on her way out of the country. We know that she’s working on a deep-cover mission as a “disgraced” agent; the entire narrative was set up over the course of “Rule 91.” She also underwent training from Odette so that she could take care of herself physically in the field.

Since her departure there’s been little word that Wickersham could return to the series. However, never say never! There was a time when we thought that we’d never see Cote de Pablo back on the show as Ziva and yet, the producers found a way to make that happen a couple of seasons ago. Because Bishop as a character wasn’t killed off, this signifies that the writers are, at least for now, keeping their options open. It was Emily’s decision seemingly to leave, so it could be her choice to come back.

Related – Get some more news on NCIS and what you could be seeing coming up next

Do you want to see Bishop again on NCIS moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you take a look at that, remember to stick around; there are more updates coming you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







