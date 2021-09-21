Is Mark Harmon leaving NCIS after events of season 19 premiere?







Is Mark Harmon leaving NCIS following the events of the season 19 premiere? Is Gibbs about to be gone from the show for good? Rest assured that we heard all of these questions throughout the bulk of the summer. Through most of that time, CBS, the show’s producers, and even the cast have done their best to keep a tight lid on things. They don’t want any coverage to get out on the subject in fear of plans being revealed.

Going into the episode tonight, what we knew was this: Harmon was reportedly going to have a smaller total number of episodes. He was still going to be a part of the overall NCIS story, but in a slightly smaller role.

The focus of the premiere is on Gibbs in the aftermath of the explosion in the season 18 finale. We know that he’s alive at the start of the episode, but there was no way he would remain that way — there was a serial killer on the loose! He also suffered some wounds that were not going to be quick to heal.

We will come back with more on Gibbs’ fate as the episode airs, but let’s all cross our fingers that Harmon’s story will continue — signs, at least for the time being, have us hopeful.

Were you worried about the future of Mark Harmon entering the NCIS season 19 premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

