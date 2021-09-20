Yellowstone season 4: Will the Duttons really hold on to the ranch?







There are few things as important within the world of Yellowstone as Dutton Ranch, and it’s going to be at the forefront of much of the future now.

Over the past few years, we’ve seen characters aplenty try to snatch the ranch away, whether it be Dan Jenkins, Malcolm Beck, or most recently Roarke Morris. All of them have had leverage and the means to do some terrible stuff to John and the rest of the family — some have even succeeded with at least parts of their plan. (It’s possible that someone in here was involved with the season 3 cliffhanger, though nothing is altogether confirmed.)

As we prepare now for season 4 to premiere on Sunday, November 7, it makes a whole lot of sense to wonder if we’re going to see the family lose everything altogether. There’s a compelling reason to think they could. If Jamie is fully against them and if Market Equities continues to strongarm the state, we could see a situation coming that leaves John (provided he survives) out in the cold. The idea of them starting over is perhaps more of a threat than ever before, and there is some storytelling appeal that could come with that. It’d move the Duttons into the position of ultimate underdog where they have to fight from the very bottom to reclaim what they’ve lost.

With that being said, we still hold out hope that they can keep the ranch. Even if the Duttons are wealthy, the extreme power of their opposition STILL makes them underdogs. That’s a big part of what makes this story at present so compelling! On the other side of this cliffhanger we’re looking at a David vs. Goliath story and one where the former isn’t going to have all that many options as to what to do next.

