Yellowstone season 4 cast talk lawlessness, revenge, and a whole lot more







As we inch ever closer to the Yellowstone season 4 premiere on Paramount Network, isn’t it nice to have more and more stuff to share? We tend to think so, especially when you think about the themes that the latest batch of episodes is looking to explore.

Following the season 3 cliffhanger where we saw the lives of Beth, John, and Kayce Dutton all hang in the balance, nobody is going to be taking a back seat. There’s a real sense among the surviving parties that their lives are being threatened and if not that, the world around them is crumbling. If you are in the bunkhouse, for example, you’re probably aware that someone out there wants to strip you of your livelihood. Maybe this is someone associated with Market Equities; or, maybe they are an associate of Jamie’s biological dad. In a lot of ways, it doesn’t matter who this person is; you’re going to want them gone regardless.

Yesterday, we shared a tidbit of a new behind-the-scenes video of the cast speaking out and hyping up the new batch of episodes. Now, we’re here with the full shebang. If you head over to this link (warning: Strong language ahead), you can see creator Taylor Sheridan plus a number of other characters break down the darkness of this season and the sense of lawlessness that pervades this world. While it may be true that there are still police and government officials, we’ve seen already how they can be manipulated. That’s going to be what makes justice so hard this season, and why whoever survives the attack may need to take justice into their own hands.

Be prepared for a violent upcoming batch of episodes, but also an emotional one as well. Even the idea of someone dying is stressful, and we don’t know if it’s going to happen yet.

