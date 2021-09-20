Is Bachelor in Paradise new tonight on ABC? Season 7 episode 9 news







Is Bachelor in Paradise new tonight on ABC? If you’re looking for news on season 7 episode 9, we’ve got it for you within this piece!

So where do we begin here? Well, it makes some sense to kick it off by getting some of the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no new episode coming on the network in the coming hours. As for the reason behind that, it has to do with a scheduling decision by the network. Dancing with the Stars is set to dominate Mondays for the remainder of the fall and because if that, Paradise is going to be sticking around on Tuesdays. It will air there from now until the end of the season, and eventually it is going to be replaced on the schedule by The Bachelorette starring Michelle Young.

While you wait for Bachelor in Paradise to come back, there are at least a few different teases we can share. First and foremost, take a look at the season 7 episode 9 synopsis below:

“709” – There’s more than one storm brewing this week in Paradise. Picking up right where we left off, a devastated Kendall shares a tearful confession with her former beau, but a coupled-up Joe just can’t tell her what she wants to hear. Then, guest host Lil Jon attempts to turn up the heat, bringing in two new guys who are ready to make up for lost time. Meanwhile, some couples are taking it to the next level while others hit stumbling blocks, but things only get more complicated as clouds roll in and Paradise is forced to take a break from the beach. When the clouds part, even if there isn’t a lot of damage from the storm, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a mess to clean up on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Meanwhile, for some more news on a “love triangle” brewing in Paradise, check out the sneak peek below if you haven’t already! We think ABC is being a little overzealous here with their marketing of this, but to each their own.

What do you most want to see on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 9?

Looks like we got a love triangle on the way! @LilJon pic.twitter.com/k6fhUPTty4 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 18, 2021

