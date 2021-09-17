Bachelor in Paradise: Brendan posts video apology after season 7 drama







For those wondering what Brendan Morais has to say about his behavior on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, we have a greater sense of it now.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), the reality star / Bachelorette alum shared a seven-minute apology where he goes over a lot from this season, whether it be his brief time with Natasha to allegations he intentionally led her on, knowing that Pieper would eventually arrive and he would link up with her. Brendan denies some of this, saying that he and Pieper were not in an “exclusive” relationship before Paradise. Yet, he also acknowledges some of his terrible behavior, which includes him suggesting that Natasha didn’t have any other options beyond him and talking so openly about social media and follower counts.

Were there some parts of this apology that were not so great? Sure, including him suggesting that if he was only on the show for followers, wouldn’t he have linked up with someone with more to their name? (Maybe that’s a reference to Demi given the two did go on a date together.) While there may be some truth to that argument, it really just comes across as tasteless. He also says he’s looking to work on things without too many specifics.

No matter what you think about Brendan, odds are this is the last time you’re going to see him as a major part of Bachelor Nation. We can’t envision producers wanting to bring him back after this; it seems like the other contestants made it near-impossible for him to remain in Paradise at all. This whole situation with him, Natasha, and Pieper is emblematic of the larger problem with Paradise in general — so many of these people know each other in advance! If you go in there intentionally or unintentionally presenting a false narrative, you’re going to get found out.

Do you think this is the last we’ll hear from Brendan about Bachelor in Paradise?

