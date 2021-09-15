Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9 spoilers: The tropical storm evacuation







As we get ourselves prepared for Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9 next week, it should be noted that we’re closing in on the finale. Relationships are getting more serious and with that, the odds are higher than ever that someone is going to get their heart smashed to bits. At this point, we’d almost be an idiot if we didn’t think that was going to happen.

So will we see a situation messier than what we just did with Brendan and Piper? How many tears we can expect?

The first thing that the show has to bring to the table is pretty simple: Is Kendall going to stay or go? We do have a hard time thinking she’d stay in this environment long-term, given that it is making her so uncomfortable. Things with Joe and Serena are getting serious! Because of that, she’s going to innately have a hard time watching them and she doesn’t have a big connection yet. She’s close to Ivan, but clearly not close on a romantic level.

Beyond things with Kendall, though, the larger question may just be if everyone is going to be able to remain in Paradise at all! There is a tropical storm bearing down on the location and that’s going to cause everyone to evacuate. They may not be gone for good, but it certainly will interrupt the process to a certain extent. It could also give people a chance to think about where they’re at in their relationships.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9?

