Chicago Med season 7 interview: EPs talk new characters, crossovers







It’s been a long wait but come Wednesday night, the extended Chicago Med hiatus is over! The medical drama will be premiering at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and it serves as a great way to kick off a night’s worth of One Chicago programming.

Over the course of Chicago Med season 7, you’ll see that the tone and the style of the show is very much the same. However, there are a handful of things that will stand out as different right away. Take, for example, new doctors in Dylan Scott and Stevie Hammer! Below, executive producers Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov do their best to introduce these characters, plus also talk through a couple of other subjects like a time jump and upcoming crossovers.

Matt & Jess – Is there going to be a time jump following the season 6 finale?

Schneider – Yes, three months will have elapsed.

There’s so much transition with Natalie and April leaving, and then new characters Stevie Hammer and Dylan Scott coming on. What makes these two stand out? How much will we learn about them right away?

Frolov – Dr. Hammer has a secret that influences who she is and how she practices Medicine. We’ll get a hint of that secret in the premiere and learn more as the season progresses. Dr. Scott had been a police officer before he went to medical school, and we find that out in the season premiere.

Given that he and Natalie have such a history, how is Will going to handle her departure?

Schneider – That will be clear in the season premiere. You’ll have to watch and see!

With Steven Weber sticking around full-time as Dean, can we expect plenty more tension between him and Ethan over time?

Frolov – Yes, but also tension between Dean and others in the emergency room. Dean can be a difficult guy!

Are there any particular themes or medical cases you’re excited to explore this time around?

Schneider – We’re going to deal with Medicare and insurance fraud. We’re also going to explore health issues related to home insecurity, and the problem of all-too-often incorrect diagnoses.

Are there any familiar faces from the past that could be turning back up?

Diane: Neurosurgeon Dr. Abrams, and we plan to have a few surprises!

Logistically crossovers were pretty much impossible last year; moving forward, though, can we see that explored a little bit further?

Andrew: We’ll do some limited crossovers with characters from CPD and Fire appearing on Med, but we won’t be able to do a major crossover until the second half of the season when hopefully COVID numbers are low enough to make it feasible.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: NBC.)

