Chicago Fire season 10 interview: Show EP on Casey, Brett, the cliffhanger







Wednesday night marks the premiere of Chicago Fire season 10 on NBC and it goes without saying there’s a lot to resolve. You have the massive cliffhanger with Kelly Severide at the center of it, romantic questions aplenty for Casey and Brett, and then also the future status of Stella Kidd at Firehouse 51. That’s without even mentioning some of the new variables that will be introduced in the coming episodes. Did you really think the writers would rest on their laurels with everything they’ve done to date?

To better set the stage for all of the great stuff ahead, we were happy to speak recently with showrunner Derek Haas — he knows these characters backwards and forwards and trust us when we say there’s more chaos coming to Firehouse 51.

Matt & Jess – Judging from the cliffhanger last season, I have to believe we’ll pick up shortly where we left off … right?

Derek Haas – Yes, immediately after the events of last season.

How has the planning for season 10 differed from season 9, which faced so much pandemic-related uncertainty almost from the jump?

Well, not much has changed in the world. We have found a rhythm working within the parameters of a major on-going pandemic.

In the early going, how will we see things progress now for Brett and Casey? What sort of challenges will they face?

They’re about to get hit with a host of challenges. We’re Chicago Fire! We never make it easy for our happy couples.

In the finale it was presented that Kidd’s promotion comes with complications, mostly in how many high-ranking firefighters can be at 51. Will this logjam-of-sorts be resolved early on?

No, that’s an ongoing issue. She has other things going on in her life… namely, some Girls on Fire related business takes up her time.

Chicago Fire always does a good job injecting comedy into its storylines. Will we see some of that in the early going and in what way?

Oh, yeah. We love the humorous stories. Expect a call back to a little romance fiction that Mouch and Brett wrote a long time ago.

Finally, can you give me any sort of hope for Cruz after that cliffhanger?

Cruz is… well, you’re just gonna have to wait and see.

The Chicago Fire season 10 premiere is slated to air on NBC come Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

