Vigil episode 5 cliffhanger: Is Amy dead? Will someone save her?







We’re at the conclusion now of Vigil episode 5 and one thing is clear: This show is something special. What’s not clear is Amy’s status.

Is the character dead? At the end of tonight’s episode we saw the producers deliver one of the biggest cliffhangers we’ve had a chance to see so far. We do think there’s still room for someone to save her, but it’s hard to imagine Kirsten being there in the blink of an eye when she is so far away. Nothing is going to be easy.

Yet, leaving the Amy character in the state that she’s in is another reminder of what Vigil is doing so well: Creating a layered, captivating mystery that is one of the best we’ve seen on BBC One since the heyday of Line of Duty. It keeps you guessing, it has a unique setting, and it’s hard to imagine how they will tie all of this up. Of course, you almost hope they do just in case there isn’t another season down the road!

One of the big problems that we’ve seen throughout Vigil is corruption — sweeping corruption. The ship itself has almost existed as its own independent society, for better or for worse. We’re watching secrets being shoved deep and that’s what has made this investigation so difficult. It’s also why, even if Amy survives this cliffhanger, there still could be something terrible coming down the road. We’re also not 100% sold that Kirsten is going to be okay at the end of this either.

For a six-episode series, Vigil is certainly firing on all cylinders — we got on board due to the presence of Rose Leslie and she is spectacular. Yet, there are also a lot of other great people across the board, as well.

What did you think about the events of Vigil episode 5?

