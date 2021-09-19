Vigil episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Who is the traitor?







Next week on BBC One prepare for Vigil episode 6 — otherwise known as an epic finale like no other!

So what is there to resolve here? Quite a bit, and the synopsis illuminates it in precisely the way you would expect: “The gripping series finale. Running out of time, Vigil’s crew must identify the traitor to avert disaster.” This is a show that started off with tragedy, and of course there’s an irony now to the idea that more tragedy could be coming around the corner now. We have to prepare for almost everything, and that element of surprise is precisely what could make this show so great at the moment.

Should we expect this to be the final story for Rose Leslie and the remainder of the cast? For the time being, we tend to imagine so — if nothing else, there is a real need for closure from this story. If there is a season 2 down the road, it’s likely to revolve around a totally new case and feature a lot of other characters. That could still work, and we’ve certainly seen shows like Luther do something like this to relative perfection.

We don’t want to get far ahead of anything here for the time being. Instead, it’s simply our hope that Vigil episode 6 has a fantastic conclusion and that it pays off everything we’ve been seeing for the entirety of this mystery so far. This is the sort of show that will be defined by the end of the road. Regardless of whether it is fair or unfair, people do get really judgmental about finales; they can use them to completely alter the opinion of everything that came around beforehand.

One last thing we’ll say here: Someone save Amy. Please.

