





Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on the Paramount Network, and are we set now to dive back into the world of Dutton Ranch? It should not be a surprise at this point, but there’s a lot of content worth diving into here.

This past week, after all, has been fairly eventful for Yellowstone as a series. Consider for a moment the fact that multiple behind-the-scenes videos have already been released by the network, and we’re getting a larger sense of some of the season’s central themes — revenge, heartache, and how far you are willing to go in order to achieve an end goal.

This past week, after all, has been fairly eventful for Yellowstone as a series. Consider for a moment the fact that multiple behind-the-scenes videos have already been released by the network, and we're getting a larger sense of some of the season's central themes — revenge, heartache, and how far you are willing to go in order to achieve an end goal.

Let’s go ahead and get to some of the bad news now: There is no new episode of Yellowstone on the air tonight. As great as all the additional behind-the-scenes insight has been this past week (watch some of it here), none of it has worked to push forward the premiere date. As of right now, we’re still set to watch the show come back on the air on Sunday, November 7. It’s a long time to wait, but let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we’ll get some great results when the dust settles, including some awesome cliffhanger aftermath.

Also, don’t be surprised if there is some sort of new teaser unveiled tonight during the Emmys — we’re not guaranteeing anything, but CBS and Paramount Network are owned by the same parent company. Also, we know that this upscale TV audience is what Paramount is very-much trying to court at the moment. This is already one of the most-watched shows on all of cable, but it goes without saying that the network is still working to add to their overall audience, if possible.

