Chicago PD season 9 premiere spoilers: Show EP on Burgess’ fate







As we prepare ourselves for the Chicago PD season 9 premiere this Wednesday, Kim Burgess has to be at the center of the story. How can she not be? We know that in the first episode Marina Squerciati’s character will be fighting to survive, which is a pretty strong indicator that there won’t be that much of a time jump. The producers are stead just throwing us all into the collective deep end and waiting to see if we’ll be able to catch our breath.

So how desperate is this situation going to be for Intelligence in the premiere? How devastated will Adam Ruzek be through it all? In a new interview with TVLine, here is what show executive producer Rick Eid had to say on the subject:

“Burgess was put through the wringer in the season finale, and she’s at Med still fighting for her life … All of Intelligence is on edge, most especially Ruzek, who’s tasked with caring for Makayla, and making some difficult decisions as a guardian.”

This is going to be a lot of responsibility for Ruzek to have all at once, and even in the event that Burgess survives (fingers crossed!), she’s going to have a lot to think about. Now that she has Makayla Kim is forced to confront her own mortality more than ever; there is a child who depends on her and yet, she has an incredibly dangerous job. How can she reconcile the two? It’s something that a lot of real-world parents contend with every day and we wouldn’t be shocked if the show took a much closer look at how Burgess processes all this … provided, of course, she makes it through.

As for what Intelligence does in the aftermath of her attack, what they have to remember is that there’s a difference between justice and revenge. There’s a delicate line that a lot of these characters will be trying to walk in the early going here.

Related – Get some more news on Chicago PD right now

What do you think is going to happen on the Chicago PD season 9 premiere with Burgess?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







