Chicago PD season 9 cast photo: Is Kim Burgess still featured?







Can you believe that one week from tomorrow, Chicago PD season 9 is going to premiere? This is definitely something that we’ve waited a long time to see, especially due to the big cliffhanger at the end of season 8.

So will Kim Burgess survive what happened to her? That’s the big question mark that the NBC show has introduced, but we’re sure a lot of people will read into the newly-released cast photo above. After all, Burgess is there! This is no doubt an exciting development, but we should also know at this point that this is no guarantee of anything. We’ve seen multiple times in the past One Chicago include characters in key art/cast photos and then edit them out on the other side of cliffhangers. This could just be the network’s way of hiding a potential twist down the road.

With that being said, it does feel like there’s SO much story to tell with Burgess right now when it comes to Makayla, or her relationship at present with Adam Ruzek. We know that a lot of people are rooting for those two characters and we really want to see things explored at this particular point in their lives.

Beyond just the Burgess story, be prepared for the season 9 premiere to also show what’s next for Voight after he made the bold, startling moves that he did at the end of season 8. Despite much of last season being about reform, he still showed when the dust settles that he hasn’t quite given up his vigilante ways. We do think this is the sort of thing that could come back to haunt the character, and it’s really just a measure of when that could be. Fingers crossed we have a better sense of that soon.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Chicago PD

What do you want to see when it comes to Kim Burgess on Chicago PD season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







