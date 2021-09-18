Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, September 18? Return date







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’re getting set to dive into the fall TV season and with that, there’s a lot to talk through!

So where do we begin here? The natural place is by getting some of the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the show coming on the air tonight. We still have two weeks to go until the show is back with new episodes, and we know that everyone is chomping at the bit for a little bit more news about what the future holds for the comedy institution.

Is it possible and/or likely that producers already know who the next host of the premiere is, or which cast members are coming back for season 47? We tend to think so, but they may also be keeping things under wraps for some very specific reasons. Take, for example, making sure all negotiations are wrapped. Also, they may have decided it was in poor taste to make a lot of announcements following the news of former cast member Norm Macdonald’s death this week. We’re sure that there are plans already in the works to honor him, and there is a good chance that the series will make more announcements on the future of the show over the next several days.

If you didn’t see the teaser promo for the show’s October 2 premiere, you can check that out below! Typically, the more standard SNL promos featuring the host plus one or two cast members come out days before the premiere airs. We don’t see any reason to break the pattern here, especially since the host is probably not even working with anyone on the show as of yet. (This show has a very particular method of production, after all.)

