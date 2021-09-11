Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Season 47 premiere date







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? For those eager for an answer on that and the show’s future, we’re happy to have both within?

So where should we kick things off here? It only feels right to get the bad part of this article out of the way: There is no new episode tonight. However, we are closing in on the end of this extended summer hiatus — we know, after all, when the show is coming back on the air! In a new post on Twitter, it was confirmed that the show will be back on October 2 — this goes in line with when we’ve seen new episodes premiere in the past. It allows for the network to air a big chunk of new episodes in a row before we close in on the Thanksgiving holiday. Then, we tend to get two to three more episodes in December before the holiday break is here.

It is beyond nice to have some official premiere-date news now, but it goes without saying that there are also still some lingering questions. Take, for example, who the host will be — we should find that out over the next couple of weeks! The same goes for who is going to be in the cast, as negotiations for whatever reason seem to be going down to more or less the last minute. Our hope is that we’ll have the majority of the season 46 crew back, as so many of them are so iconic to the show and they deserve a full send-off in something that feels more normal to the SNL of old.

To go along with the other aforementioned announcements, we’re sure that coming up, we’ll also have a chance to learn more about who is joining the show as a featured player. It’d be strange if there wasn’t anyone brought on board for this season…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now

What do you want to see on Saturday Night Live season 47 when it premieres?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes on the matter below! After you are done watching, we also suggest that you stick around for some other news you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

SEASON 47

OCTOBER 2 pic.twitter.com/IbMPM7SCBh — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 9, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







