Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 6 video: Abby and Evan ‘train’

If you look below, you can see a preview from season 5 episode 6 airing this weekend on Hallmark Channel — we know that the wedding of Jess and David is getting most of the attention entering the hour and understandably so. However, there is something fun from seeing Meghan Ory and Robert Buckley’s characters spending so much time together. Evan may be extraordinarily wealthy, but at the same time he’s also incredibly aloof. He’s the sort of person who can be hard to get to know and has put up more walls than perhaps he’d ever care to admit.

So how are Evan and Abby spending time together now? Think karate — while we don’t think the show is going to become Cobra Kai anytime soon, watching the two square off is worth a few laughs … at least until Evan gets a roundhouse kick in the head. We’re sure that he’ll be fine! He may need to walk it off after this, though.

It’s still far too early to know what the writers have planned for these two characters, or even if they have anything long-term set up at the moment. After everything that transpired with Abby and Trace, we don’t think there should be any real rush to get her into another relationship right away. Instead, we’d say to let the character have some fun, spend time with her family, and figure out more over time what she wants out of her future. We’re hoping that there’s going to be a season 6 down the road and this could be an opportunity to dive into relationships and romance even more.

With the aforementioned wedding coming in this particular episode, we already know that romance is on the menu. The show can spread a little bit of the love around.

