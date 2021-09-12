Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 6 spoilers: Wedding day jitters







As you prepare for Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 6 on Hallmark Channel next week, are we set for Jess and David’s wedding? This is a moment that has been hyped up for a good while now, and it does feel like it’s right around the corner!

Of course, in true TV-wedding fashion, don’t expect the buildup to go according to plan. There are going to be a lot of problems that come out, whether we’re talking about nightmares, surprising reveals, and also conflicts away from the ceremony itself. Given that weddings are often meant to be lighthearted and romantic, we don’t want to see anything get too crazy. Yet, it never hurts to at least throw a small amount of high stakes into the story.

For a few more details now on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

With the big day almost here, Jess (Mailey) is having recurring nightmares about her wedding to David (Carlo Marks, “Christmas with the Darlings”). Abby (Ory) learns surprising news that could affect the hotel project and doesn’t know how Evan (Buckley) will respond. Following a personal and professional win, Connor (Francis) considers his next steps. After receiving a special birthday delivery from Nell (Ladd), Arthur Driscoll (Keith Dinicol, “Schitt’s Creek”) takes notice of Carrie’s (Kayden Magnuson, “Power Rangers”) impressive artistic talents. Abby and Bree (Ullerup) each invite plus ones to Jess’ wedding, but some last-minute additions to the guest list may complicate things. Recent events have Mick (Williams) and Megan (Niven) considering their plans for the future.

Of course, we’re excited about the wedding story; yet, we also want to continue the development of the Abby – Evan relationship. What makes them fascinating to watch is that they legitimately challenge each other; we’ve never had anyone like Evan on the show before and there is a certain element of unpredictability that comes with that.

