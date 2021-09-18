Is Sarah Paulson leaving American Horror Story after Double Feature?







Is Sarah Paulson going to be done with American Horror Story for good following this current Double Feature season? Clearly, it’s something that is on the prolific performer’s mind at the moment.

We should start off this article with some context — along with Evan Peters, Paulson is one of the best-known stars of the franchise. While she was not featured in 1984, she’s had some sort of part to play in just about every other season of the franchise. Her part of Karen in Double Feature was not enormous, but it had a tremendous payoff on this past episode.

Watch our full episode 5 review! We dive into what happened to Karen, plus set the stage for the potential endgame with the black pills. Once you check that out, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess for some other updates on the show. We’ll have more coming that you don’t want to miss all season.

In a new interview on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, Paulson cast some ambivalence on her future with the franchise with the following quote:

“This is the first time in about three years where I don’t know [what’s coming up next] … I think this is my last season of Horror Story, probably. I mean, I don’t know. Every time he comes to me with some whack-a-doodle-stoodle character, I tend to be like, ‘Yes, let’s do it.’ So, I don’t know.”

One of the simplest reasons why Paulson may be done is her busy schedule — also, what else can she really do on this show that she hasn’t already? We do think we’d love to see her again in a potential final season of the franchise (whenever that is), but American Horror Story was never meant to require any actor to be in every single season — even if we love Paulson and would love for her to be in every one.

Luckily, AHS has built up a great roster of other performers that could step up and have larger roles; there are also people like Macaulay Culkin who recently entered the franchise and could do more down the road.

Related – Preview the end of the “Red Tide” story arc

Would you miss Sarah Paulson if she were to leave American Horror Story?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other news. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







