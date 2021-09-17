American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 6: Who can stop Ursula?







As we prepare for American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 6, it feels VERY clear that Provincetown is in a bad spot. There’s no real hero left in order to save the community with the Chief dead and Karen seemingly gone into the ocean. We entered episode 5 thinking that Sarah Paulson’s character could be the one to save everyone, but ultimately, she could only stop the vicious cycle for herself and destroy Mickey in the process.

Also, Doris is now a husk roaming around the streets. She took the pill, as influenced by Alma, and paid the consequences of it.

So now, are we in a world where the Chemist is the only hero left? This character is so interesting given the responsibility they have for the pill’s creation, but also the uncertain endgame at the end of it. We don’t get the sense that Ursula’s literary empire is something on a metaphorical dream-board somewhere. This more about science; a twisted version of science, but that nonetheless. If there is a cure for this condition that can be brought about quickly, maybe we’ll see that in episode 6.

Is there any other option, beyond of course no happy ending at all here? Maybe it’s possible that Harry comes to his senses and tries to do the right thing, but we’re insanely concerned after what we just saw on this past episode with what he said to Doris. That doesn’t seem like a man on the road to redemption.

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 6?

