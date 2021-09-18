NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 spoilers: Could Nate Getz return?







Is there a chance that we could see a familiar face in Nate Getz come back on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13? Let’s face it: It’s been a long time since Peter Cambor was on the show. He was a main cast member back in season 1 and after that, he shifted over to more of a guest star. We haven’t seen him at this point since midway through season 8.

Here’s the good news: While there is no guarantee that we’ll see the character again soon, it’s possible. We wrote a piece recently detailing some plans to bring a former character back to the show in some capacity. Could that be Nate Getz? Speaking to TVLine, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill confirms that there were conversations recently about bringing him back, and those could happen again:

“We almost brought him back [not long ago] and it didn’t work out for various reasons … But we have talked about him coming back specifically this year, because of what Callen’s going through. He may be a surprise down the line [and] it may tie into the problem Hetty has to solve in Syria.”

We do think Cambor should be on the list and former NCIS: LA actors that come back at some point before the series ends, no matter when that is. This show has done a great job over the years of building up a roster of familiar faces and we’d love to see them honor some of their past. Also a character like Getz allows the writers to explore different avenues of the criminal mind and they don’t have a chance to do that all that much with the roster they currently have on board.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 will officially come on CBS next month.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

Do you want to see more of Nate Getz on NCIS: Los Angeles in season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







