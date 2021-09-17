NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 spoilers: Early 300th episode news!







There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13, especially with the 300th episode on the way! We do know that we are weeks away from it coming on the air, but that’s not going to stop us from speculating now.

Remember how few shows these days make it anywhere close to 300 episodes, especially in an era where orders are shorter and it’s harder and harder to imagine that a ton of them will be getting there down the road. Because of this, we think that hitting this point is something that everyone should celebrate if they have an opportunity to do so!

So how will NCIS: LA do so? More than likely with an action-packed storyline that honors the 299 episodes that came beforehand, and then also one that showcases some characters from the past coming back. For more on that, here’s what executive producer R. Scott Gemmill had to say in an interview with TVLine:

“I always like to have fun when we hit those milestones, and, if possible, bring back familiar faces to celebrate.”

So who could we see? Personally, we’d love for an opportunity to see Nell and Eric back in some form — yes, we know that they just left, but we like to think it’d still be worthwhile. Beyond them, how about some other recurring characters? We’d love to get Anna in the picture along with at least one of Sam’s kids; or, to get a return of someone like Arkady, who always causes chaos anytime he shows up.

Odds are the 300th episode isn’t going to be airing until next year so no matter what ends up happening, you’re probably going to be waiting for a good while to see it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the 300th episode of NCIS: Los Angeles?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







