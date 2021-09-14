Grey’s Anatomy season 18 poster celebrates Ellen Pompeo, original cast







Today ABC unveiled for the first time their Grey’s Anatomy season 18 poster, and this is one that is definitely a celebration.

In what way are we talking about here? Basically, the folks at the network deciding to make something fun that put the spotlight on three people essential to the series: Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson. This is the first time in years that someone other than Ellen is featured in the poster, and we feel like this is a not-so-subtle nod to the few remaining original cast members. They’ve been playing these people for almost two decades!

Watch our Grey’s Anatomy season 17 finale review! If you’re looking for a way to prepare for what’s next, we like to think this video will help. Once you check it out, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other great TV discussions.

It’s very rare that you see actors opt to take on roles for so long, especially when you consider that the TV industry is inherently nomadic. Actors often want to move on to other roles and often, they have no choice. We know that there may be a financial incentive to stay with Grey’s Anatomy, but we think these actors also realize that there is something more to it here. This show serves as inspiration for a lot of people to pursue careers in medicine; for others, it’s merely a form of comfort at the end of a long time. If you’re getting into acting to make people feel good, this show is a fantastic venue for that.

Remember that Grey’s Anatomy season 18, featuring the three actors above, will be back on ABC come Thursday, September 30.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy season 18 now, including some official details on the premiere

What do you think of the new Grey’s Anatomy season 18 poster?

How do you think it compares to past ones? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around for further news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







