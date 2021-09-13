Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiere spoilers: About ‘Here Comes the Sun’







We’ve waited a long time for it but today, the folks over at ABC have finally shared some Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiere spoilers. In the end, there’s a lot to be excited about that starts with the episode’s title!

Think about it this way — after everything that we went through with an extremely-painful season 17, it’s nice to kick things off with a story entitled “Here Comes the Sun.” This is one that could be more positive and hopeful after a lot of the pain of season 17 — or at least this is what we hope. The show will be at least a little on the other side of the virus.

“Here Comes the Sun” – As the city of Seattle revels at the Phoenix Fair celebrating the city’s rebirth post-[pandemic], the Grey Sloan doctors treat a patient who encounters illegal fireworks. Meanwhile, Bailey has her sights set on hiring new doctors, but she’s having trouble finding viable options. Owen and Teddy attempt to take the next step in their engagement, and Meredith has a surprising opportunity when she meets a dynamic doctor from her mother‘s past on the season premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy,” airing THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The Meredith storyline is intriguing since we’re going to have a chance to learn more about her mother’s past — this “dynamic doctor” is played by Peter Gallagher and somehow, you’ll see Kate Burton turn up as Ellis in this story, as well. (Odds are, we’re going to have a chance to see her in flashbacks.)

