Grey’s Anatomy season 18 spoilers: Kate Walsh back as Addison!







Just in case you wanted even more Grey’s Anatomy nostalgia heading into season 18, you’re getting it with Kate Walsh as Addison!

According to a report from TVLine, Walsh will officially be back on the long-running medical drama for multiple episodes as her character. This role was of course originated on Grey’s before going over to the spin-off Private Practice, which wrapped up its own run back in 2013. Because of the history she has with so many familiar faces at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, we know that a number of people have long wanted her to be back on this show at some point.

Check out our Grey’s Anatomy season 17 finale review! What better way to reflect on what happened this past spring? You can watch that below and as you do, remember to hit the SUBSCRIBE button for more fantastic discussions at the Matt & Jess YouTube channel.

So how will Addison be back? That’s the real question that’s worth wondering right now, especially since this is an appearance that will cause her to stay put for a little while. She joins Kate Burton (Ellis) as the major alumni who are coming back this season; we also know Peter Gallagher is coming on board in a new role, someone who has a deep connection with Ellis from her past.

So are there any other people from the past worth speculating about? We’d of course love something more from Callie or Arizona before the end; meanwhile, there’s always going to be a demand for Sandra Oh to come back as Cristina, but she’s made it clear time and time again that she has no interest in returning. So long as that remains the case, it’s really tough to continue holding on to any hope.

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 will premiere on ABC a little later this month.

What do you think about Kate Walsh coming back to Grey’s Anatomy for more season 18 episodes?

What do you think about Kate Walsh coming back to Grey's Anatomy for more season 18 episodes?

