Grey’s Anatomy season 18 spoilers: Peter Gallagher signs on for big role







We’ve got some of our first significant casting news for Grey’s Anatomy season 18, and this time around, it revolves around a familiar face.

According to a report from Deadline former The OC, Law & Order: SVU, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist actor Peter Gallagher will recur as Dr. Alan Hamilton, a man who knew Meredith’s mother Ellis Grey (Kate Burton) in the past. He will meet Meredith Grey in the September 30 season 18 premiere.

This casting news does help to inform us further as to why Burton is reprising her role — even though Ellis is dead. There’s a chance that we’ll have some flashbacks that explain her history with Gallagher’s character, and hopefully give us a little bit more information as to why he’s turning up now. What is there about Meredith’s mom that we don’t know about already? Given the caliber of actor that Gallagher is, we have a hard time thinking that he would sign on for just any guest role.

Of course, the big challenge for Grey’s Anatomy overall entering season 18 will be finding a way to build on the dramatic, emotional 17th season — one that easily could’ve been the final season with the way they set up Meredith’s arc. For the time being, there is no way of knowing if season 18 will be the end of the series or not. Hopefully, we’ll get some more news on that at some point over the next couple of months — if the end is near, we’d at least like the ability to prepare for it in advance.

What do you want to see from Peter Gallagher on Grey’s Anatomy season 18?

