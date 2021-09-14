Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9 spoilers: ‘Loyal to the End’







This weekend marks the airing of Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9, and of course there’s a lot of important stuff we need to see happen here. There is the aftermath of what just happened to Lou Lou in episode 8, plus also Malcolm Howard doing what he can to get closer to Kanan. The war between Unique and Raq is about to escalate to new heights, and we’re worried already that another major character could die.

The title for episode 9 is “Loyal to the End,” and for now we tend to think that this is a reference to Lou Lou — he was loyal to his family despite Unique’s overtures, and in a way this leads to the spot he’s now in.

New Raising Kanan video! Check out our full thoughts on episode 8 below, especially in terms of that huge Lou Lou cliffhanger. Once you’re done watching, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are going to be more updates coming after every new episode, so that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss out.

No matter if Lou lives or dies (we still think he’ll make it through in one piece), we know that Raq and Marvin both are going to be intent on getting back at Unique and his crew. Remember when Raq told Marvin she never wanted to see him again? These are now desperate times and with that, it could be essential that the two of them find a way to work together.

While the Raising Kanan episode 9 synopsis below doesn’t give away too much, it does hint at a significant task that Raq could be giving her son:

As Marvin seeks revenge, Raq turns to Kanan for assistance only he can provide.

Is Raq’s request related to Howard, to Unique, or something else entirely? We know that he’s eager to be a part of the game, though he isn’t exactly skilled in many parts of it.

Related – What is Malcolm Howard’s next move going to be?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







