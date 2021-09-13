Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9: Will Raq tell Kanan the truth?







Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9 going to be when the whole truth comes out? If you already watched the promo, it’s fair to have that question on your mind.

If you remember, one of the big stories in episode 8 (of course, before that devastating Lou Lou cliffhanger) was Malcolm Howard trying to gain as much leverage as possible over Raq. Because of what Kanan did with the blue caps, he was able to tell her that unless she gave him access to their son, he had the ability to arrest him. Howard knows that there are few things Raq cares about more than her son, and he knows that she’ll do almost anything possible to ensure that he doesn’t know the truth about his dad being a cop.

Unfortunately for her, she may now be out of options. She could take it upon herself to tell Kanan about Detective Howard, which is at least a move that gives her a certain element of power still. This also makes it so that Kanan may actively have a choice as to whether or not to speak to his dad, even though Howard would likely push it at every angle. We know that Howard has an ulterior motive here in trying to save his own life; very few other people know this, though. That throws another interesting wrinkle into the mix.

Remember for a moment that Kanan’s not always one to express vulnerability. Yet, we could easily imagine it hurting him if he gets to know his dad, Howard uses him for the bone-marrow transplant, and then the relationship changes. That’s where things get so complicated for Howard — does he really want to get to know Kanan, or is this just a means to a greater end? We’ll find out more about that in due time.

What do you think is going to happen with Detective Howard on Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9?

