Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9 promo: Will Lou Lou survive?







After watching the promo for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9, a lot of things could be on your mind. It’s inevitable they would be!

Take, for starters, whether or not Lou Lou survives the blast that happened at the end of episode 8. The good news is that there’s nothing in the promo below that signals the character is a goner. On the flip side, there’s also nothing in here that confirms 100% that he makes it through, either. The fact that Raq and Marvin are around each other signals that they are putting past differences aside; it could be because Lou is gone, but more than likely, it’s because Marvin saved his life after he was in that fire.

This promo also hints at revenge across a number of different fronts. Marvin may choose to take an “eye for an eye” approach after what happened to his brother; meanwhile, Raq could be planning something a little larger in scale.

Raq does also have another problem on her hands, as well — Malcolm Howard. The promo suggests that she’s finally going to tell Kanan the truth about his biological father, and it may be a means to save him from being under arrest. This isn’t necessarily a case, though, of the detective wanting to be a father figure; remember that Howard needs some bone marrow to survive his leukemia diagnosis.

Finally, why is Jukebox talking again to Detective Burke? After losing Nicole, she may think the police are better suited to stop the violence in the neighborhood. For now, she doesn’t want anyone else to die.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9?

How far do you think Raq and Marvin will go for revenge? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do check that out, stick around for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

