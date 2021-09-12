





Is Lou Lou dead on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and is Malcolm Mays leaving the show after episode 8? We get why you’d be wondering based on the way this hour ended.

Ultimately, we foresaw something terrible coming in the direction of Raq’s brother after what we saw the past few weeks. Lou Lou decided to not take the opportunity to pair up with Unique, which meant that he was going to retaliate. That was especially the case once Unique blamed Raq for the recent blue-cap related deaths on the street. He felt like it was all a plot, when in reality it was Kanan going rogue and getting far too ahead of himself in the drug game.

Now, we’re in a situation where Lou Lou’s entire house is on fire and his fate is unclear. Marvin carried his brother out of the fire and for now, it does seem like he’s still alive. There’s just no guarantee that it’s going to last. Marvin was screaming for an ambulance, but what if one doesn’t come? This is the sort of thing that could cause Lou Lou to be more proactive in stopping Unique, and it also could drive Raq even further. Could it redeem Marvin in her eyes? We’re not going that far, but he is responsible for (maybe) saving Lou Lou’s life. We’re hopeful that he’ll make it just because the show just killed another major character in Nicole.

Somehow, this episode managed to be as shocking and excellent as the one before; we certainly didn’t see that coming, and Raising Kanan remains one of the best shows on television.

