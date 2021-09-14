Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 8 video: Is Kendall Long leaving?







Tonight on Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 8, the drama is finally going to escalate for Kendall Long, much as we expected it would.

Was it a rough idea from the start for Kendall and Joe to both be on this season? Sure, but it was made even worse by the fact that Kendall showed up so late and after Joe got into a relationship with Serena. We’re also still not sure what Kendall really wanted from this experience; she wanted to have some time to speak with Joe, but unless she was willing to move to Chicago, there was no way that it was ever going to work.

In the sneak peek below for tonight’s new episode, you can get a little more insight into where her head is at. While she’s trying to talk to other people in Paradise, she remains transfixed on what’s happening with Joe and Serena. Because the bulk of the show takes place in one central location, it’s hard to be separate from most of what’s going on with other couples. She sees Joe and Serena together and eventually, it looks like it’s simply too much for her. The end of the preview makes it seem like she will leave, and there is a good chance that this will happen.

If Kendall does come back, it would be for an opportunity to get to know one of the other guys better — but is there really someone she’s forming a connection with? It just doesn’t feel like it, based on what we’re seeing so far.

Do you think Kendall will leave Bachelor in Paradise during season 7 episode 8?

