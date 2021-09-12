Bachelor in Paradise season 7: Pieper offers apology to Natasha







As you prepare for Monday night’s Bachelor in Paradise season 7 to air, know that there’s a lot hitting the fan for Pieper and Brendan. After Chris and Alana were thrown under the bus for an alleged preexisting relationship heading into the season, the focus is going to shift elsewhere.

It’s basically been confirmed on the show now that Brendan and Pieper had some sort of relationship prior to going down to Paradise. You can quibble over the extent of it, but the reality remains that they were spotted together and clearly, there were a lot of deep feelings there. Where things get complicated is with Brendan flirting with Natasha and making her think that there was a chance at something real there. She was clearly heartbroken when Pieper showed up and all of a sudden, things flipped.

Watch our The Bachelorette finale review! If you look below, you can see what we had to say about the end of Katie Thurston’s season. Once you watch, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more updates coming from Michelle Young’s season…

Neither Brendan nor Pieper came off well in the edit last week, with the show making it seem like they had a diabolical plan to reunite in Paradise from the start. Both parties have lost thousands of Instagram followers after the fact, and in recent days Pieper gave a statement to Us Weekly apologizing for her role in a lot of the drama. Read below:

“I didn’t go into Paradise with the intention of hurting anyone, nor would I ever want to be the reason why someone had a bad experience. I went in excited to see a guy that I had connected with and liked before the show started filming, and was looking forward to seeing if that connection would grow into something more … I had a friendship with Natasha before the show and had spoken to her about me and Brendan talking. With that said, I am truly sorry for any hurt that I caused her and hope that I get the opportunity to speak to her soon and make things right.”

Will the wounds be healed during the season? It’s hard to have a firm answer with things being so messy and emotionally charged at the moment. We don’t think it will be easy for Natasha to continue to see these two together over the next few weeks.

Related – Watch a new Bachelor in Paradise preview about Riley

Do you think Pieper and Natasha could be on good terms after Bachelor in Paradise?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and stick around for more news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







