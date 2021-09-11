Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 8 spoilers: Pieper, Brendan fallout







As we prepare for Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 8 on Tuesday, prepare also for complete Brendan and Pieper chaos. We’ve been bracing for this to arrive for a good while now and ultimately, we’re just about at that point.

After what happened with Chris and Alana, it felt like attention was going to turn in Brendan and Pieper’s direction soon enough. We saw Natasha being clearly upset over what happened to her, but for some reason no one else backed her up right away. Why? We feel like some of it may be due to Brendan/Pieper’s popularity in Bachelor Nation, and also that they have a lot of friends out there on the beach. It’s easier to go after people who aren’t all that well-known within the franchise … but all of this will be changing soon.

In the official Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 8 synopsis below, you do get a good sense of some of the drama coming Brendan and Pieper’s way:

“708” – Heading into the long-awaited cocktail party, five women prepare to be sent home, but first, they’ll have to make it through one of the craziest nights in Paradise history. Starting off with a bang, the beach’s most controversial couple faces a reckoning they can’t come back from. Then, one couple pays a visit to the Boom Boom Room, another endures a birthday breakup of epic proportions, and one unlucky lady gets a second chance at love, all before the rose ceremony even begins. When the roses are finally handed out, there’s one more surprise in store…WHAT?! Lil Jon has arrived as the next guest host and he’s not playing around, OKAY? In fact, he brought a whole new batch of guys with him who will make their entrances soon. Later, as a new day begins, it feels like a fresh start in Paradise. But is there more hope or heartbreak on the horizon for these beachgoers? Only time will tell on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

If you are Brendan and Pieper within this situation, what do you do? One of the best options at this point may just be leaving altogether, given that there may no be no peace for you in Paradise. The other option? Focus on yourself. You may not be treated well by anyone else, but there’s at least a chance you can continue to further your own connection.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 8?

Do you think that Brendan and Pieper should leave? Be sure to share right now in the comments! (Photo: ABC.)

