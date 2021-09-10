Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 8 video: Riley, Maurissa are doing WHAT?!







Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 8 is airing on ABC this coming Tuesday, and we’ve got a good feeling that the latest sneak peek will get mixed reactions.

Why is that? Let’s just say that it involves sucking a certain dairy-based dessert product off of someone’s toe. You probably saw a little bit of this with Riley and Maurissa teased in previous promos. Now, the sneak peek below is giving you the full shebang.

Watch our The Bachelorette finale review now! Take a look at what we’ve got on the subject below! Consider this a precursor to what we’ll be discussing with Michelle Young soon, and be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! After all, there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

Does understanding what’s going on with these two and whipped cream make it any better? Wells calls what he sees here one of the grossest things ever but if they’re into it, they’re into it. Personally, it’s just hard to get past the fact that it’s extremely sweaty/sandy down in Paradise all the time and this does not feel like a pleasing idea.

Just based on this sneak peek alone, though, we’re willing to wager that these two are probably the closest couple down there at the moment. Clearly there’s some intense physical chemistry and they like being around each other. They are also trying to find ways to cultivate almost their own dates on the beach; sometimes, there are contestants who sit idly by and wait instead for production to try to bring the Paradise experience to them. Good on some of the contestants trying to take initiative here!

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you’re done doing that, remember that you can also keep coming back for other news that you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Now THIS is a #BachelorInParadise surprise 😋😉 pic.twitter.com/jq1SPFLpek — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 10, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







