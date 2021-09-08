Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 8 return date: Brandan, Pieper chaos







Next week on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 8, there’s going to be a lot of drama — but there’s also something else you should know. After airing twice a week for the last little while, the show is going to be moving to Tuesdays only for the rest of the season.

What gives with this? In addition to being a way to avoid any NFL competition, there’s also another wrinkle in here. By airing once a week on Tuesdays, Paradise can keep going until closer to Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. That makes being in Bachelor Nation more of a year-round event, and the crazy thing is that there won’t be much time between the end of Michelle’s season and the start of The Bachelor. (Alas, there is no official announcement on the next Bachelor as of yet.)

So what is actually going to happen on the next new episode? Based on the preview there could be more confrontations involving Brendan and Pieper, especially as the former is accused of manipulating Paradise to achieve his own goal and hurting Natasha in the process.

Elsewhere relationships are starting to get more serious, which shouldn’t come as a shock given where we are in the season. It also looks like Kendall could decide to leave of her own accord, which wouldn’t shock us given that it’s super-awkward having to watch your ex be with someone else.

