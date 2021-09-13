The Bachelorette: One of Michelle Young’s men will be next Bachelor







Who is the next star of The Bachelor? It seems like both ABC and the show’s producers already know! However, it’s not going to be someone we find out for a little while and there’s a pretty clear reason for it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producers have selected someone from Michelle Young’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette (premiering next month) to serve as the new lead. This comes after there were rumors aplenty around Michael Allio, Andrew Spencer, and Greg Grippo from Katie Thurston’s season taking on the role. (At one point, there was even Tyler Cameron buzz, but that may have just been internet-generated.)

Is this move a risk by production? Absolutely. They are effectively choosing someone who the internet does not know at all, and they are going to have to start production prior to people watching Michelle’s season in order to keep the same production timeline as we’ve seen in the past. There’s a major risk here and beyond that, there’s another risk when it comes to the hosting situation. It has yet to be confirmed if Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are going to be back in the role they’ve held for the past two seasons of The Bachelorette.

It goes without saying that whoever the producers chose will get a good bit of screen time and a favorable edit on Michelle’s season; they’re going to want viewers to root for him! The challenge, of course, is if the news gets leaked too early and a major part of Michelle’s season gets spoiled in advance. (You better hope that this guy is not in the final two for that very reason.)

Odds are, the next season of The Bachelor is going to be premiering when you get around to early 2022.

What do you think about the next Bachelor being someone from Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette?

