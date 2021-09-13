Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 11: Could Adrian return?







As we prepare ourselves for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 11 this Sunday, we can’t help but think about Adrian. Is there any chance at all that the character returns to the world of this show?

On the surface, it’s easy to argue that the chances are now less that we see the character back on the show moving forward. With the DEA Agent now dead, can’t you make the argument that Adrian is safer than ever and won’t get hauled back to the United States. We’re just not sure that things are going to be anywhere near that easy.

This is how we’re thinking about things at the moment: Killing a Fed is bad news. If anyone knew he was heading over to Deran’s bar before he died, there’s a reasonably good chance that someone will start sniffing around for him. They can figure out what the dearly departed is up to and because of that, they could pick up where he left off — just with a greater sense of resolve since there’s more skin in the game.

In general, we do think that we’re going to be seeing Adrian on the show again at some point — after all, he was the best relationship we’ve ever seen Deran have! Also, if the writers had wanted him to die, they could have killed him off at the end of season 4. We like to think he’s still out there for a reason, though this is more of our personal desire than anything concrete.

Do you want to see Adrian back on Animal Kingdom season 5 before it comes to a close?

