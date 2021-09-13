Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Aftermath of the shooting







As we prepare for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 11 to arrive on TNT next week, there is clearly one big takeaway: The Codys have a mess to clean up.

We know that the family was eager to get a cop on the inside to help preserve their empire. However, what they were probably not expecting along the way was that said cop was going to shoot the DEA Agent! Him doing this does save Deran, Pope, J, and Craig from a lot of complications situations, especially when it comes to Adrian. However, they are now set to fork over more money to this cop in return for his actions; also, they gotta dispose of the body and deal with the fact that plenty of other law-enforcement agents could start coming around and asking questions.

Below, we’ve got the full Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 11 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

J and Pope take a road trip to clean up the aftermath of some family business that went sideways; Deran and Craig scout a new mark with the help of Frankie.

Let’s face it when it comes to Deran and Craig: They’re going to need a new mark. The family’s running low on available funds after the trouble with Deran’s bar and then also the money they’re having to shell out for their crooked cop. It’s around this point we start to wonder how bad they are collectively missing Smurf. They may not have liked her, but it’s hard to deny some of her value.

